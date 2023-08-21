"Whoever has a great script...": Kareena hints at her film collaboration with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt share a great bond after all, they are family.

Recently, the divas surprised their fans by dropping a set of pictures on social media. The images showed Alia and Kareena posing together in ethnic ensembles.

"Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking," they captioned the post.

The post left their fans excited and made them wonder if they have come together on board for a project.

A few days after posting the pictures, Kareena, on Monday, arrived in Delhi for an event. And guess what? She hinted at her film collaboration with her sister-in-law Alia while speaking to the media here.

When asked the name of the director she would want to work with if she is cast alongside Alia in a project, the 'Jab We Met' star replied, "There are so many directors out there...nowadays it is more about the content and more about the script...So whoever has a great script."

Kareena and Alia happen to be sisters-in-law. Alia is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's next, Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew in the pipeline.

