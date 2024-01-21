"Whole world is waiting for this moment": Shankar Mahadevan on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan on Sunday was spotted at Lucknow airport as he arrived to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that is going to take place in Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22.

While talking to mediapersons at the airport, Mahadevan said, "Not only the whole country but the whole world is waiting for this moment. We are so happy and excited and we feel blessed that we are state guests to be part of this. I think this is the biggest event that has happened in the history of India."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1749008882247319607

He wore a black sweater for the day.

Mahadevan is known for his hit tracks like 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', 'Aaj Kal Zindagi', 'Uff Teri Ada', 'Tere Naina', 'Kay Sera Sera', and 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' among others.

Meanwhile, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 19, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.

