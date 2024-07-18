Whoopi Goldberg faked sneezing to spread mother’s ashes on Disneyland ride

Los Angeles, July 18 Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg recently shared how she spread her mother's ashes at Disneyland, which involved a sneeze.

During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Goldberg talked about how she honoured her late mother, Emma Harris, at the theme park after her death in August 2010.

Goldberg began by cautioning the audience, "No one should do this," which caused the crowd to laugh.

The actress then stressed: "Don't do it."

"My mother loved Disneyland, so we took her to Disneyland," she explained, reports People.com.

"And when I was a kid, the World's Fair was here, and it was the introduction of Small World, and she loved Small World."

To spread her mother's ashes, Goldberg said she would "scoop some of her up" and pretend she had a cold by faking a big sneeze.

The actress used the same method to spread the ashes near the "flowers where it says Disneyland."

Goldberg's actions didn't stay a secret for long, as she shared with the host: "I told them I did it. I wanted to make sure, actually, that I hadn't done something that was dangerous 'cause it hadn't occurred to me. But there's a reason they don't want ashes just floatin' around," she said.

The talk show host, who was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2017, revealed during an episode of 'The View' that she and her brother always wanted to go to Disneyland, but her mother could never afford tickets.

