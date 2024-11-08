Whoopi Goldberg talks about changes made in 'Sister Act 3' script after Maggie Smith's death

Washington [US], November 8 : Actor Whoopi Goldberg talked about her upcoming film 'Sister Act 3' and how the makers have to rewrite the script following the death of her former co-star Maggie Smith, reported Variety.

"We're having to make some readjustments because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know," said Goldberg on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', adding, "And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It's a shift."

Goldberg and Smith worked together on the original 'Sister Act' film in 1992 and then again in 1993 for its sequel, 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.'

"The story follows Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg), who ends up in a California convent as part of a witness protection program. Smith plays the Mother Superior at the convent," according to Variety.

The original movie earned 231 million dollars at the box office. The second movie included rising stars like Lauryn Hill and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Maggie Smith won Academy Awards for Best Actress for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and Best Supporting Actress for California Suite (1978). She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series (2001-2011). She also acted in Death on the Nile (1978), Hook (1991), Sister Act (1992), The Secret Garden (1993), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012), Quartet (2012) and The Lady in the Van (2015).

She passed away on September 27 at the ager of 89. Goldberg shared a picture on Instagram of the two on the set of the original film. The post's caption read, "Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family...RIP," reported Variety.

