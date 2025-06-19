Why Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Won’t Start Before 9 AM in Any Theatre

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par will be released in theatres on June 20. The moviemakers updated film release instructions and sent them to all the theatres for opening day on June 18, two days prior to the film's release. Bollywood Hungama claims that the producers set specific guidelines for the show's schedule and ticket costs in order to keep it within the reach of viewers. The following are the instructions that movie theatres were given for Sitaare Zameen Par's release:

1. One crucial regulation is that the earliest show of Sitaare Zameen Par cannot start before 9 am. This scheduling rule, which ensures a consistent start time across the country, must be followed by all theatres.

2. The popular weekend price has been promoted to theatres. Consequently, the cost of tickets will be a little higher than normal but still affordable. Sitaare Zameen Par's blockbuster pricing has reportedly been lowered by Aamir in an effort to keep the film affordable for a larger audience.

3. Single-screen theatres that decide to screen Sitaare Zameen Par are required to do so all day long and are not permitted to run any other films concurrently. This is done to ensure that the film is available and has the largest potential audience.

4. Additionally, multiplexes have set show count regulations. The film must be screened in two-screen theatres eight times a day. Additional shows are needed for multiplexes with additional screens; for those with ten or more screens, this can reach thirty-one shows every day.

🎬 MAI applauds Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in cinemas on 20 June! A bold move that reaffirms the magic of the big screen and the power of collective storytelling. 🌟#ThankYouAamir#SitaareZameenPar#BackToTheatrespic.twitter.com/dpgHmTSSAG — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) June 19, 2025

Aamir Khan's choice to release the movie in theatres rather than on any OTT platform has been praised by the Multiplex Association of India.

Over 6,000 theatres in India will screen Aamir's film, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Sitaare Zameen Par has sold 38,756 tickets for 6,128 performances across all formats as of Thursday morning. As of now, ticket sales for the movie have brought in Rs 99.7 lakh. The movie's opening gross earnings, including blocked seats, will be Rs 3.61 crore.