Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son is upset over Dua Lipa's 'levitating X Woh Ladki Mashup'

Mumbai, Dec 1 Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Jay took to social media to criticize the singer Dua Lipa's 'Levitating X Woh Ladki Mashup.'

Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday. The crowd went wild when she sang a viral mashup of her hit Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track “Woh Ladki Jo” from the film "Baadshah," originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. However, Jay slammed the mixup for failing to acknowledge his father's contribution to the classic song.

Jay expressed his disappointment on his Instagram story, highlighting that his father’s name was not acknowledged.

“The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK.”

He went on to add, “It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood.”

In one of the posts, he also mentioned, “Song is hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet and Anu Malik!”

Several videos from the concert have surfaced online, with a standout moment being Dua Lipa performing a fan-made mashup of her hit "Levitating" and “Woh Ladki Jo."

The event was attended by notable celebrities, including Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar, among others. This was Dua’s second concert in India, coming four years after her debut performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019.

