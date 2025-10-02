Why Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan a ‘marketing guru’

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on their new talk show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.”

On Thursday, the makers released the latest promo on Instagram with the caption: “The reunion we all waited for is here #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday.” In the clip, Alia appeared so impressed with Varun that she jokingly dubbed him a “marketing guru.”

The video begins with Varun asking Kajol, “Is it Tricky with Singham?” Kajol responds, “That's not the title of our show.” Alia then chimes in, “Tricky with Singham. It's a very good title. I like it.” Twinkle, pointing towards Kajol, adds, “She does gymnastics. Nothing is tricky for her.” To this, Varun jokes, “No, no, that gymnastics would be for you. Stunts with Khiladi.” Hearing this, Alia quips, “See, I told you he's a marketing guru.” Varun laughs it off, saying, “No, no, it’s just names: Tricky with Singham and Stunts with Khiladi.”

In the earlier teaser, Varun Dhawan was seen humorously mouthing his own movie dialogues and even admitted to rewatching “Mela” multiple times, despite not being a fan of it. Both Alia and Varun engaged in fun-filled segments with Kajol and Twinkle. One of the highlights were when Kajol asked Bhatt if being friends with an ex is a red flag. The ‘Raazi’ actress playfully sidestepped the question, saying, “Okay… we need to move on.”

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared the screen in films like, “Student of the Year,” “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and “Kalank,” The duo made their Bollywood debut together with “Student of the Year” and have since become one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in the industry.

Speaking about the show “Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2025, with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appearing on the debut episode.

The upcoming episodes will feature a star-studded lineup including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and more. New episodes will release every Thursday on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor