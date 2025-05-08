Why Anupam Kher calls Jackie Shroff his ‘brother from another mother’

Mumbai, May 8 Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt note for his long-time friend and co-star, Jackie Shroff, calling him his ‘brother from another mother.’

In a touching post, Kher reflected on their decades-long bond, both professionally and personally, revealing that Shroff’s wife, Ayesha, has been tying him Rakhi for over 30 years. The two have worked together on numerous films, with Kher praising Shroff’s golden heart and his unwavering support. Kher, who is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Tanvi The Great,’ shared a touching anecdote about Shroff visiting him at home before the film's casting was finalized. After listening to a few songs Kher had recorded for the film, Jackie Shroff remained quiet for a long time before embracing Kher and telling him, "Don’t make this film without me."

The ‘Special 26’ actor also expressed his admiration for Shroff’s portrayal of his character, Brigadier Joshi, in the film. Sharing his first-look poster from the movie, Anupam Kher wrote, “Actors of Tanvi The Great: My friend #JackieShroff is actually my brother from another mother. We have not only worked together in so many movies, we are also related. Not many know that his wife Ayesha Shroff has been tying Rakhi to me for more than 30years. Jackie has a golden heart. ‘Love’ can be his second name. He has so much of it in him.”

“One day he dropped in at my place. I was yet to cast my film #TanviTheGreat! But I had recorded few songs. I made him listen to them. He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don’t make this film without me. Brig. Joshi like any Indian army officer is larger than life. Strong, decisive and yet compassionate. His portrayal will be remembered for years! Thank you Shroff for your selfless friendship and brilliant acting. You are a piller of my strength. Both, on and off screen! Jai Hind,” he added.

On a related note, directed by Anupam Kher, “Tanvi The Great” is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film. The release date will be announced soon. The film also stars Boman Irani in the role of Raza Saab, a musical genius.

