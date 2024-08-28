Why 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' Star Shilpa Shinde's Career Slowed After Winning Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde is a prominent figure in the TV industry, known for her iconic roles in popular serials and as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Born on August 28, 1977, in Mumbai, she is best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!" and has also appeared in "Chidiya Ghar." However, her career has stalled since her Bigg Boss win, not achieving the same level of fame as other contestants like Hina Khan.

Despite her success, Shilpa expressed in an interview that her Bigg Boss title led to her reluctance to work with certain producers. She left "Chidiya Ghar" to avoid being typecast, desiring to take on diverse roles. Reports suggest that her increasing popularity led her to demand a fee hike, along with disputes with the show's makers, resulting in her exit from "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!"

Also Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Masters MMA and Kickboxing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi

Throughout her career, Shilpa has appeared in various shows, including "Bhabhi," "Sanjeevani," "Amrapali," "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev," and "Lapataganj." She also participated in "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14" and ventured into politics by joining the Congress party, though her political career did not gain much traction.