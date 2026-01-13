‘Why Can’t We Just Be Happy for Each Other?’ Sonal Chauhan Questions Negative PR Trends

The growing culture of trolling and paid negative PR in the entertainment industry has become a serious concern, with more actors now choosing to speak up against it. Actress Sonal Chauhan recently voiced her disappointment over how targeted negativity and online smear campaigns are increasingly being used to pull actors down instead of promoting healthy competition.

In an era where social media shapes public perception, actors often find themselves subjected to manufactured narratives that have little to do with their work. Sonal, who has steadily carved her space in the industry and has exciting projects lined up, including the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Film, called out the toxicity surrounding such practices.

“These paid PR attacks on actors need to stop. It’s getting out of hand now. All this negative PR is just so unnecessary and toxic. You can’t look good by making someone look bad. Why can’t we just be happy for each other? We all work so hard, and it would be so much nicer if we just focused on supporting the industry instead of pulling each other down. Let’s just keep it kind,” Sonal said.

Her statement comes soon after actress Tara Sutaria also revealed how paid negative PR campaigns have been working against her, bringing attention to the darker side of publicity tactics in the industry. While competition is inevitable in a fast-paced industry like Bollywood, many believe that such negativity only harms the creative ecosystem. Constant trolling and targeted PR attacks not only affect an actor’s mental well-being but also shift the focus away from thier talent and hard work.

As Sonal Chauhan prepares for her upcoming projects, including Mirzapur: The Film, her call for kindness and unity resonates strongly. Her words serve as a reminder that genuine success cannot be built on someone else’s downfall and that the industry would thrive better if support replaced sabotage.