Why did Karan Johar loose an argument with his daughter Roohi?

Mumbai, July 13 Filmmaker Karan Johar lost an argument with his daughter Roohi and the reason is the trending Labubu dolls.

KJo dropped a video on his official IG, where he was heard asking his little one, "Roohi do you really want to follow this trend?"

To which, Roohi clarified, "It's not a trend, it's my friend." Conceding, the filmmaker concluded the video saying, "Oh god, okay!"

"Can’t argue with that can I ?? #labubutakeover," KJo wrote in the caption.

For those who do not know, Labubu is a brand of collectible designer plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung.

Recently these dolls have turned into a massive trend, with everyone wanting to procure one.

Karan welcomed twins - Yash and Roohi via surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents his two kids with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Meanwhile, this Father's Day on June 15th, Karan Johar penned a special post reflecting on his journey as a single parent. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote, "Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…."

Talking about all the parenting advice he received, KJo added, "I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart… #happyfathersday."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor