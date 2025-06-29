"Why do u have to cover someone's grief...?" Varun Dhawan slams media for 'insensitive' coverage of Shefali Jariwala's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Varun Dhawan has called out the paparazzi for documenting the grief of family and friends following the tragic death of actress Shefali Jariwala.

Varun shared a message on his Instagram Stories, asking for "sensitivity" and "respect" from the media while covering the death of a celebrity.

"Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone?. My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered," read his Instagram post.

Take a look

Varun's post followed the wide circulation of videos and photos from Shefali Jariwala's funeral, where her husband Parag Tyagi and family members were seen in deep grief.

After Shefali's funeral, a heartbroken Parag Tyagi requested privacy with folded hands. He said to the media, "Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log, please."

Shefali Jariwala passed away late Friday night. Her husband rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai; however, doctors declared her brought dead. Early reports suggested a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of death is still not confirmed.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

