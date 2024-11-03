Why does Shakti Arora feel that men are being suppressed due to women's empowerment?

Mumbai, Nov 3 Television actor Shakti Arora has recently opened up about his views on women's empowerment and its implications for men in society.

During a recent episode of his show, “The Shakti Arora Show”, the actor recognized the importance of gender equality and the need for women to have equal opportunities. However, Arora expressed concern that overemphasizing women's empowerment might inadvertently lead to the suppression of men. Shakti posted a video on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen discussing women's empowerment with motivational speaker Jaya Kishori.

In the clip, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress could be heard saying, “On one hand, we talk about equality, and on the other hand, we talk about women empowerment. When we talk about being equal, it’s about being equal to men, but when it comes to women’s empowerment, sometimes we overdo it and empower women so much that even men get suppressed”.

Hearing this, Jaya nodded her head, saying, “Yes, that’s true; I totally agree with you.” Arora went on to add, “Somewhere, I see that gap where we try to compete with someone. You don’t have to be equal to someone; you are already great.” Sharing this clip, the ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ actor wrote in the caption, “Examine the complexities of the fight for equality. Discuss the various challenges faced by marginalized communities and explore strategies for creating a more just and equitable society. A critical look at the struggle for equality.” Shakti Arora made his television debut in 2006 with horror show “Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai”.

He is known for his supporting roles in shows like “Left Right Left”, “Dill Mill Gaye”, “Baa Bahoo Aur Baby”, and “Tere Liye.” Arora became a popular household name by appearing as the lead actor in daily soaps like “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi” opposite Radhika Madan, “Kundali Bhagya”, and StarPlus' show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.

