Why does Sunil Grover have an attitude toward Salman Khan?

Mumbai, June 19 In the new BTS clip from the upcoming show “The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3,” Sunil Grover left Salman Khan in splits after he mimicked him.

On Thursday, the makers released a funny video featuring Salman, Sunil, and the host, Kapil Sharma. Alongside it, the makers wrote, “Ek se bhale do Sikandar Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring @beingsalmankhan, coming soon, only on Netflix! #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix.”

In the clip, Sunil Grover is seen dressed in a suit, mimicking Salman Khan—copying his mannerisms and facial expressions, leaving the ‘Sultan’ actor in splits. Kapil then asks Salman to tell the audience that he will appear in the first episode of the new season. Just as the ‘Kick’ actor is about to respond, Sunil jumps in to say it himself. Kapil quickly stops him, saying, “I’m asking the real one to speak!”

Kapil also requests Salman to say, “This Saturday, our family will grow.” But Sunil repeats the line in Salman’s signature style, throwing in a bit of attitude. He then turns to Salman, giving him a quirky expression, and asks, “What do you mean by ‘grow’?” Kapil laughs and asks, “Salman bhai, have you ever shown this much attitude?” To which Salman replies with a smile, “No.”

On June 18, Netflix took to Instagram to unveil the release date of the upcoming season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ The streaming giant shared a sneak peek of the first episode starring Salman Khan. The platform captioned the video with a note that read, “Sikandar ka swag + Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster The Great Indian Kapil Show is back aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix.”

During the fun-filled chat with Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan jokingly shared his take on Aamir Khan’s new relationship, sending both Kapil and the audience into fits of laughter. At one point, the comedian turned to Salman and teased, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!”

Salman laughed and responded, “Aamir is different. He’s a perfectionist, he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The first episode of ”The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3” is set to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.

