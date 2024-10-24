Why does Twinkle Khanna carry her own "halo" wherever she goes?

Mumbai, Oct 24 Twinkle Khanna and her actor husband, Akshay Kumar, graced the premiere of ‘Go Noni Go’ at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Wednesday.

The film, adapted from Khanna's short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’, stars Dimple Kapadia in the lead role. On Thursday, the ‘Mela’ actress shared a string of photos from the event, revealing that she believes in carrying her own “halo wherever she goes.” Sharing the images, Twinkle wrote, “All dressed up for the first screening of Go Noni Go at MAMI last night. We had hoped to move hearts and elicit chuckles, and from the response, we can safely say that we have more than achieved our goals. A big thank you to the cast, crew, and our wonderful audience. PS. After seeing these pictures, you could also say that I believe in carrying my own halo wherever I go :)”

The first image shows Twinkle posing with Akshay. In the next photo, she is seen posing with her mother, Dimple Kapadia, along with the other cast members of the film. The last candid shot shows the ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ actress striking a solo pose for the camera. Twinkle sports a bright yellow saree paired with a gold-coloured blouse. She wore her hair in a bun. Khanna completed her look with bangles and is also seen carrying a small brown bag that is colour-coordinated with her blouse.

On the other hand, Akshay complemented her in a grey suit paired with a white shirt. Meanwhile, a video from the premiere of ‘Go Noni Go’ has gone viral on social media. The clip showed Dimple smiling and posing for the cameras as she exited the venue, followed closely by her daughter, Twinkle Khanna, and son-in-law, Akshay Kumar. When photographers requested her to stay and pose with her family, Dimple humorously declined, saying, “I don’t pose with juniors. Only seniors.” ‘Go Noni Go’, which is produced by Twinkle, also stars Manav Kaul, Ayesha Raza, and Athiya Shetty.

