Why Farah Khan wants to gift ‘handsomest director’ Punit Malhotra a shirt as birthday gift

Mumbai, May 13 Farah Khan has shared a quirky yet thoughtful birthday gift idea for director Punit Malhotra, whom she fondly refers to as the “handsomest director.”

In a heartfelt post, Farah revealed that she plans to gift him a shirt for his special day, adding a personal touch to their close friendship. On Tuesday, the ace choreographer took to Instagram to wish Punit on his birthday and shared a couple of their photos. The first two images show Farah and Punit posing together, while the last one features the birthday boy shirtless, flaunting his ripped body and abs. For the caption, Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to the handsomest director in town.. @punitdmalhotra .. ur birthday gift is a “shirt”!”

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to wish Punit Malhotra on his special day. Sharing his photo, the 'Udta Punjab' actress wrote, “sirrrrr aap aisi hi haste raho hamesha and love you also hamesha Happy birthday@punitdmalhotra.”

Professionally, Punit Malhotra began his career as an assistant director on Karan Johar's film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” followed by Hansal Mehta's “Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?”, Nikhil Advani's “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” Amol Palekar's “Paheli, and Tarun Mansukhani's “Dostana.” He made his directorial debut with “I Hate Luv Storys,” a film he also wrote.

Malhotra's second film, “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,” was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and featured Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan, who had previously starred together in “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.”

In 2019, he directed “Student of the Year 2,” which starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey.

Not many know that Punit Malhotra comes from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His first cousins include filmmakers Suneel and Dharmesh Darshan, while renowned director David Dhawan is his father's first cousin. Additionally, the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who also worked as the costume designer for Malhotra's debut film, is part of his extended family.

