Why ‘Gullak’ actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta saved Helly Shah’s contact in phone book as 'Helly Sprouts'

Mumbai, June 10 Actress Helly Shah, who is currently enjoying the positive response to the recently released fourth season of the streaming show 'Gullak 4', shared a funny incident from the set.

The actress walked down memory lane and shared that her co-actor in the show, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, was shocked at her diet routine consisting of sprouts and fruits as her first meal of the day.

Helly told IANS: "Being health-conscious, I start my day with fruits or sprouts. Vaibhav was so shocked by my routine that he saved my name in his phone as 'Helly Sprouts'."

In the new season of the show, the Mishra family welcomes a new member, with Helly's character joining the storyline.

The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and others.

Reflecting on her experience on the set of 'Gullak 4', Helly shared that she has been a long-time fan of the 'Gullak' franchise and was thrilled to join the show.

Helly told IANS: "From my very first day, I never felt like an outsider. The warmth and love everyone showed me were incredible and touching.

'Gullak' season 4 is available to stream on Sony LIV.

