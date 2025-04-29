Why Harshvardhan Rane calls ‘Deewaniyat’ his strongest written script till date

Mumbai, April 29 Actor Harshvardhan Rane is all set to make a significant mark with his upcoming film, “Deewaniyat,” which he describes as his "strongest written script to date."

The actor took to social media to share his excitement over the film’s powerful and emotionally driven narrative. On Tuesday, Harshvardhan posted pictures of him, calling the film's script “his strongest written script till date.” He also expressed his deep appreciation for the team behind the project. Rane highlighted the collaboration with Deewaniyat’s director, Mushtaq Shiekh, who, according to him, is passionate about telling this heart-wrenching story.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor also praised Milap Zaveri, calling him an "exceptionally sincere and honest actor," and acknowledged the exceptional work of co-star Sonam Bajwa, describing her as “a producer to die for.”

Harshvardhan wrote, “My strongest written script till date @mushtaqshiekh, a director who is burning to tell this heartwrenching story, @milapzaveri an exceptionally sincere and honest actor, @sonambajwa a producer to die for @anshul300 bas #deewaniyat title nahi mila, kisi aur ke paas hai… But you and God are responsible for this dream team gratitude Day 10 shoot.”

Harshvardhan Rane also revealed that the shoot of the film was going smoothly, with day 10 of filming already complete.

Last week, the actor had shared a few moments from the muhurat puja of Deewaniyat and revealed a touching reason why the film’s team was eager to have him onboard. Sharing a series of picture, the Savi actor wrote, “Am working with them because they are very talented, humble and passionate.…but they are working with me because you guys bought tickets for SanamTeriKasam So i want to thank… YOU !.”

On April 17, it was officially announced that the shooting of Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, had begun in Mumbai. Touted as a music-driven love story, the project marks Rane’s first onscreen collaboration with Bajwa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor