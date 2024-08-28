Why is Asha Negi mourning at the end of her vacation?

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actress Asha Negi, who has recently celebrated her 35th birthday, revealed how she feels emotional when she is leaving the hotel room where she had stayed for three days.

Taking to her Instagram account, Asha, who has 2.2 million followers shared a Reel video, in which we can see her picking up her bag, and looking emotionally towards the room, before closing the door.

She is wearing a blue and white striped shirt, and beige trousers. Her hair is kept open, and rounded off the look with shoes.

The video has a tagline: "Me when I leave a hotel room I stayed in for three days bcz I'm sentimental and dramatic".

In the caption, Asha wrote: "Keh do ki I'm not the only one!"

A fan commented: "I can so relate". Another user said: "you made me emotional".

Asha was on a trip to a mountainous landscape with her besties-- Shreeya Sharma, and Nishta Sharrma.

On the work front, Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was last seen playing the role of an actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry',

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also appeared in the web shows -- 'Abhay', and 'Baarish'.

