Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'

Mumbai, July 4 Actress Isha Malviya, who was seen in “Bigg Boss 17” last year, said that the only regret she has from doing the controversial reality show was encountering selfish people who were just “using” her.

"I've encountered many selfish people who were just using me, and I didn't even realise it at the time. I regret those experiences, but I don't regret participating in Bigg Boss. I regret forming friendships or relationships with people who didn't respect me or understand my worth,” she said.

In “Bigg Boss 17”, Isha was seen with her then-beau Samarth Jurel. She befriended Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. The actress was also seen often locking horns with her former beau Abhishek Kumar.

However, Isha values the lessons learned from the show. Looking forward, she said that she would love to participate in a dance-based reality show.

"I don't think I would do more reality shows in general, but if it's something related to dancing, like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I would love to participate. I've been dancing since I was six years old, so why not?" Isha added.

Isha gained instant stardom with her work in the TV show “Udaariyaan”, which also featured Samarth and Abhishek.

Post her stint in “Bigg Boss 17”, Isha was seen in several music videos. Her song “Paon Ki Jutti” by Jyoti Nooran went viral on social media.

--IANS

