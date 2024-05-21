Why Jubin Nautiyal loves working with Sidharth Malhotra: 'We have done some brilliant songs'

New Delhi, May 21 Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has belted out hit tracks like 'Humnava Mere', 'Lut Gaye', 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka', among others, shared that he loved singing for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal.

Jubin's latest track 'Agar Ho Tum' from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has been released, and the 'Dil Pe Zakhm' singer talked about working with Rajkummar Rao for the song, along with revealing which actors he loved most working with.

Talking to IANS, Jubin, who has lent his voice to actors like Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others said: "I loved working with Sidharth Malhotra for sure. We have done some brilliant songs like 'Rabba Janda', 'Raataan Lambiyan' and many others. Then I did this song with Vicky Kaushal also 'Bana Sharabi', which I really enjoyed watching – Vicky, Kiara's chemistry, it was lovely."

"But now coming back to 'Agar Ho Tum' this is brilliant. This is so effortless, just flows through, I am enjoying this journey I am having with Rajkummar right now. I think he is a brilliant actor, and a brilliant actor needs a brilliant voice for romance, and my voice kind of works with him, because of some kind of innocence, some reality that he has, when he is playing any character... so, it's brilliant. I am enjoying it. I did one more song with Rajkummar for 'Srikanth'. Again my voice there also is working for him," shared Jubin.

Jubin has sung four songs for Rajkummar -- 'Kiston' from 'Roohi', 'Meri Tum Ho' from 'Ludo', 'Tinka' from 'HIT: The First Case', and 'Tu Mil Gaya' from 'Srikanth'.

Talking about his latest track 'Agar Ho Tum', Jubin shared: "In this song the romance and passion between Rajkummar and Janhvi, you can't deny it's special. Both of them look very natural, so much in love. and hum musicians ko iske alawa kuch chahiye hi nahi hota hai."

The song showcases the beautiful chemistry between Rajkummar and Janhvi, celebrating the love found in life’s simple joys. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and penned by Kausar Munir, the song is set against the picturesque backdrop of Jaipur, capturing Mahima (Janhvi) and Mahendra's (Rajkummar) relationship’s journey, showcasing love and companionship.

"We work hard on the song and when actors come on the screen and create magic, we are just sitting and smiling at our song all over again. So, that's what we live for. So much love to Rajkummar and Janhvi for that insane performance, and the director who has shot it so well. I think we are moving towards a big big hit," added Jubin.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is scheduled for release on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor