Why Kajol believes she can do justice to comedy in times of dull humor

Mumbai, June 17 Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror film “Maa,” shared her thoughts on the current state of comedy in cinema.

Reflecting on the lack of originality and depth in today’s humor, the actress expressed a desire to return to the genre—provided the script is intelligent and well-written. She believes that her instinct for subtle and layered comedy could offer something refreshing in an era dominated by repetitive punchlines and mass-appeal jokes. Speaking to IANS, Kajol expressed her desire to return to comedy—provided the content is strong enough.

She emphasized that comedy is inherently subjective—what makes one person laugh might leave another unaffected. According to her, the current landscape of comedy in films often caters to the masses at large, rather than presenting a unique or thoughtful perspective. The ‘Dilwale’ actress also pointed out that the same kind of humor and punchlines are being reused repeatedly, leading to a lack of freshness in today’s comic narratives.

“I would like to do a comedy. I think it’ll be really cool, and I think I’ll do a fabulous job of it. I think comedy is something that is very subjective. What makes me laugh might not make you laugh, and what I find very funny might not be funny to you. So, I think comedy is subjective, and I think most of the films being made today are created keeping an entire mass audience in mind, rather than any particular viewpoint. So yeah, it’s changed in that sense. But those same punches are being used time and again. So no, I would like to see a really, really—maybe very, very—well-written comedy. “I haven’t seen that in a long time,” shared Kajol.

The 50-year-old actress also reflected on cinematic gems of the past and praised the intelligent humor found in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films. She described them as not just funny but also smart and full of heart, lamenting the absence of such well-written comedies in recent times.

While she didn’t name any personal favorites from contemporary films, Kajol mentioned her preference for subtle humor, dark comedy, and satire—genres she believes offer a richer comic experience.

"I thought the Hrishikesh Mukherjee films were so intelligent. They were really intelligent and really funny. I love that kind of filmmaking, and I wish more films like that were being made today. So, if you ask me—since we’re talking about comedy—about one or two of my favorite comedy films from then till now... honestly, I can't really name any. I just can't remember right now. But I definitely agree that there’s a subtler kind of comedy that I find funnier—dark comedy, satire, all of that,” the actress explained.

Work-wise, Kajol is currently busy promoting her first-ever horror film, "Maa." Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is set to release in theatres on June 27.

