Why Kajol used a ‘blank page’ to wish Aditya Chopra on his birthday

Mumbai, May 21 Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media to reveal why she chose a blank page to wish Aditya Chopra on his birthday.

Taking to social media, the 'Dilwale' actress shared a heartfelt wish—without a photo—acknowledging the producer’s well-known dislike for being photographed. Posting a blank image, Kajol wrote, “Since you hate getting your picture taken just thought I would wish you a very happy birthday on a blank page instead! Happy happy birthday#adityachopra.”

On May 21, Aditya Chopra, the elder son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra, turned 54. His sole sibling is actor and producer Uday Chopra. He is also the nephew of renowned film producers B.R. Chopra and Yash Johar and counts filmmakers Karan Johar and Ravi Chopra among his cousins.

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films was established by Yash Chopra in 1970 and later passed on to his son, Aditya Chopra, who assumed leadership in 2012. Aditya stepped into the spotlight as a director at the young age of 24 with the blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ). However, his journey in the film industry began much earlier—he started working in cinema at 18. Prior to directing “DDLJ,” Aditya gained valuable experience as an assistant director to his father on classic films like “Chandni” (1989), “Lamhe” (1991), and “Darr” (1993). Additionally, he contributed as a screenwriter for the television series “Parampara.”

Aditya Chopra, the chairperson of Yash Raj Films (YRF), is known for his extreme shyness and reclusive nature. Despite a prolific career spanning over 35 years in the Hindi film industry, he has rarely given interviews. In his appearance in YRF’s 2023 Netflix special ‘The Romantics,’ Aditya Chopra celebrated the studio’s legacy.

“I was privileged that I was already given a huge start by my father. My father was so successful, he literally gave me everything on a platter. I was so lucky. Now if I do not take this head start and make something out of it, I would actually not be doing justice to the opportunity. So that was my drive. How do I put Yash Raj Films on the map of the world?," Aditya had shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor