Why Kareena Kapoor thinks hubby Saif Ali Khan is the ‘coolest ever’

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Kareena Kapoor opened up about her admiration for husband Saif Ali Khan, calling him the ‘coolest ever.’

On Monday, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a candid photo of Saif where he is seen sitting with a guitar. The image features the actor, clad in his casuals, sporting stylish sunglasses and holding a guitar. Alongside this shot, Kareena wrote, “The coolest ever. Baki please ghar jao aur khanna khao,” followed by red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Kareena has expressed her admiration for Saif. She often shares heartfelt posts highlighting her love and appreciation for her husband.

A few days ago, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress shared a cute, playful moment of her niece, Inaaya Naumi Innaya, with Saif Ali Khan. On her birthday, Kareena posted a charming throwback picture showing little Inaaya posing with Saif, who lovingly held her while smiling at the camera. Sharing photos, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

For those unfamiliar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012, following a five-year romance, in an intimate ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Their celebrations continued with receptions at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and at the Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi. The couple is blessed with two sons—Taimur, born in 2016, and Jay, born in 2021.

Their love story began back in 2007 on the sets of “Tashan,” where the pair grew close while shooting in picturesque locations. Kareena reportedly took the bold step of expressing her feelings first. Their relationship became more public over time, marked by joint appearances and Saif even getting a tattoo of Kareena’s name.

Before marrying Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan was married to his first wife, Amrita Singh, for thirteen years, and they have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. Kareena, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor.

--IANS

