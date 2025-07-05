Why Kay Kay Menon calls his acting process ‘boring’?

Mumbai, July 5 Actor Kay Kay Menon, who will be seen returning to the fold with the upcoming season of ‘Special Ops’, has said that his process of approaching a character is “boring” but works big time for him.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and spoke about his process. He told IANS, “It's a very boring process, actually speaking, if you go to see. It's about being with the script. Not necessarily thinking about it or brainstorming about it all the time. Because I seriously believe that the more you're with the script, at the end, it'll give you something very unique. That's what I wait for. It's a magic lamp. Suddenly, it emerges. It's there in your mind. The script is there. I don't really invest in terms of, ‘What do I do with this? How do I play this scene?’. No. I wait it to come to me. It's like a good batsman will allow the ball to come to the bat. Like a test match”.

He further mentioned, “I keep reading it whenever I have the time. Don't have the time, don't worry. The more you're with it, I have found that it gives you something back in return”.

When asked if there is any particular time frame for it to work?, he said, “No, gestation period depends on when it comes. I have no idea. But it comes. Suddenly, it's a Eureka moment. Different people have different processes which they follow, this is mine”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that he has made a minor tweak in the Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

When asked what fuels his passion after all these years, he told IANS, “Storytelling. I feel, I'm attached to stories, and I kind of still like to simulate a person, different people. So for me, that keeps me going”.

He further mentioned, “As for Maslow's Hierarchy, you know the low level needs at the bottom of the pyramid? Food, shelter, and all that is the first. Top is self-actualization. But I've added something at the bottom, it's called Wi-Fi (laughs). I think Wi-Fi is more essential than food, shelter, and everything else now”.

The actor said that storytelling is something that he enjoys. Nowadays, he doesn’t look at it as, “What’s there for me?”. That used to be there earlier, Now it's like the holistic thing, the entire thing of storytelling.

