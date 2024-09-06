Why Madhavan feels sorry for today’s generation

Mumbai, Sep 6 Bollywood actor R. Madhavan shared that he feels sorry for kids today, reflecting on the difference in upbringing people got in the 70s and 80s.

Madhavan appeared on the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia, called ‘The Ranveer Show.'

Ranveer asked Madhavan: “What was it like growing in the 70s, in a not-so-rich India versus now?”

The 54-year-old actor said: “All the time and I feel sorry in my own judgemental way for the kids who are here right now. I feel so sorry for them. We had the best time climbing trees, catching tadpoles, getting into fights, getting out of fights.”

“What it is to swallow your ego, and pride and say sorry brother, and not having our parents interfere in our fights and taking a stance,” he shared.

Madhavan went on to say: “And I think the only justification I will give for people born in 70s in India: look at all the CEOs in the world today. They were all born in the 70s and 80s in India. They are not from any other country.”

“We did something really really right. Look at every successful and influential high-net-worth Indian today, he’s from our generation. We did something right,” Madhavan asserted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan has been a part of movies like 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Guru', '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns'.

He made his directorial debut in 2022 with the biographical drama 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which he also wrote and produced. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan (played by Madhavan), a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Madhavan was recently seen in 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' and 'Shaitaan'.

He will be next seen in 'Amriki Pandit', 'Adhirshtasaali', 'De De Pyaar De 2', 'Shankara', and 'Dhurandhar'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor