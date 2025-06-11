Why Malvi Malhotra calls horror-thriller ‘Jenma Natchathiram’ a special project

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Malvi Malhotra is all set to make a mark in the horror-thriller space with her upcoming film ‘Jenma Natchathiram.’

The actress recently opened up about why the project holds a special place in her heart, calling it an “extremely special” chapter in her journey. Speaking about the project, Malvi Malhotra shared, “Well, this film is extremely special to me and I am really looking forward to it. Like always, I have worked very hard on it and have put my best foot forward while performing.

She added, “It's an engaging horror thriller that has a blend of love story to it as well. I am not supposed to reveal much about the plot. All I can say is that whenever the film hits the cinemas soon, everyone will truly have an enjoyable experience indeed. I am extremely grateful to my director, B. Mani Varman, for entrusting his faith in me and having me in this project. I am really excited and eagerly waiting for the film to release. I am grateful to the universe for the opportunity.”

‘Jenma Natchathiram,’ the upcoming Tamil film, also stars Taman Aakshan, Maithreya, Raksha Cherin, Sivam, Arun Karthi, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, Velaramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Santhana Bharathi, Boys Rajan, Nakalites Niveditha, and Yasar.

Produced by Subhashini K under the banner of Amoham Studios in association with White Lamp Pictures, the upcoming thriller is helmed by B. Manivarman. On June 5, the makers released the teaser of the film on social media. The intriguing teaser began with the phrase, “Even the most toxic plants require the purest water to thrive.”

Talking about the film, Manivarman had said, “Just like the classic horror thriller, our film 'Jenma Natchathiram' too will be the talk of the town. While the title is inspired by the all-time classic horror hit, this is a completely new story with a different premise and screenplay. There is a subtle link between the two films, and the audience will feel it when they watch this in theatres.”

