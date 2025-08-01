Why Mrunal Thakur’s Rabia from Son of Sardaar 2 Is Being Hailed as This Year’s Ultimate Desi Heroine

Seldom do we see actresses delivering roles that are full of heart, carry infectious energy, and make you laugh long after you leave the theatres! Recently, Mrunal Thakur has checked these boxes by playing Rabia in her latest release, Son of Sardaar 2. It’s just been a few hours since the film's release and Mrunal has already hit the ball out of the park with her first full-fledged commercial entertainer.

As a Punjabi girl, Rabia, Mrunal Thakur makes your heart smile! She creates a soft balance of strength, style, Punjabi energy, and the femininity charm and blends it all with her mass appeal, ensuring that she reaches the audiences thoroughly. From pulling off the Punjabi diction to learning dhol, giving spot-on expressions, ensuring that her dialogues land, and establishing a natural chemistry with Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur solidifies herself as the ultimate desi heroine that the audiences have been longing to watch!

In addition to this, her fans are already hailing Mrunal’s performance as her most entertaining role yet. Her fans are flooding social media with reels, stylised videos, feel-good memes and more, all while celebrating Rabia as the life of the film.

As Mrunal Thakur wins hearts as Rabia, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the laughter, heart and emotions of the film. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is currently running in the cinemas!