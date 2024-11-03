Why Salman Khan dissuaded the audience from following his ‘Tere Naam’ character?

Mumbai, Nov 3 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been maintaining a low-profile of late, has played many iconic characters. One such character is Radhe Bhaiyya from ‘Tere Naam’. However, Salman has said multiple times that he would never encourage the audience to follow his character in the film.

At different instances, Salman has said that he has dissuaded people from closely following his character of Radhe Bhaiyya because of his disturbing attitude, and his going crazy for a girl.

A recently resurfaced video shows all the instances where Salman spoke of the character stitched together forming a narrative thread.

In the video, Salman can be heard saying, “There was nothing in ‘Tere Naam’. Simple, one part of the film had my character with so much hair and in the other half, the character was bald, that’s what the screenplay said. Everyone told me not to do this film. Did I say any dialogue in the second half? Did I do anything in the second half? When I promoted that film, I told everyone to watch it but not to follow that character”.

He further mentioned, “That character is a loser. He went crazy because of a girl, and ruined his life. It doesn't happen. Go ahead in life. Following the character’s hairstyle is fine, following his clothing sense is fine. But following the personality of that character is very wrong. So I was afraid that the public should not start following that character’s personality”.

