"Why should we play with them?...": Nana Patekar on Ind vs Pakistan clash

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Veteran actor Nana Patekar has expressed strong disapproval of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match today, and said, "Why should we play with them?..."

While speaking to the media during an event in Pune, he said, "Actually, I shouldn't speak about such matters. Still, my personal opinion is that India should not play. I feel when the blood of our people has been spilt by them, then why should we play with them?..."

The India national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

While some, like actor Suniel Shetty, have defended the players, stating they are expected to represent the country and should not be blamed for the match.

Speaking to the media earlier, Shetty explained that players cannot be held responsible as they are bound by the rules and regulations of the world sporting body. He said, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes involved in them. As Indians, I think it is our personal choice to decide whether we want to watch it, whether we want to go, or not go. That's a decision India has to make, but you cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen and are expected to represent the country."

Calling it a matter for each individual, Shetty added, "I think that's a call we all have to take. If I choose not to watch it, then I won't. It's for each of you to decide what you want to do. It's not in the BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body, and you can't blame anyone..."

Opposition parties had earlier demanded a boycott of the game, but the Centre issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

Union Minister Manohar Lal defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 and said that the game and Operation Sindoor are two "different issues". Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is "not fair" to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

He said, "Both issues are different. As far as the matter between India and Pakistan (the cricket match), Operation Sindoor, and other things are concerned, nobody will say that the match will happen just by comparing them. But as far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That's why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully."

The family members of the victims of the Pahalgam attack have also criticised the government for the India vs Pakistan match.

Expressing his anguish over the match, Sawan Parmar, who lost his father and brother in the attack, said that Operation Sindoor seemed like a "waste" now."When we got to know that the India vs Pakistan match is being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan. If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother, who was shot with so many bullets. Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now..." he said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the India vs Pakistan rivalry has played out 13 times in the T20I format, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai - their last victory over India in T20 cricket.

On the Asia Cup stage, India and Pakistan have met 19 times across both ODI and T20I formats. India has won 10, Pakistan has won six, and three matches were abandoned.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to pick up a victory.

Since the last encounter between the two arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup 2024, a lot has changed for both sides. New coaches have come in, and there has been an influx of several players.

Batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired, while Pakistan moved on from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. With the arrival of new players, many potential on-field battles will add to the spice.

India has thoroughly dominated Pakistan in T20Is, boasting a 10-3 record in their favour.

After opening their account with a victory, both teams will be keen on extending their winning momentum. Both teams have fielded the same XI, which they used in their campaign openers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor