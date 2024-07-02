Why Shubhangi Atre wishes to play 'Rachel Green's character from 'Friends'

Mumbai, July 2 Actress Shubhangi Atre expressed her desire to play a character like Rachel Green from the American sitcom 'Friends', saying she loves her wit, confidence, and vulnerability.

The character of Rachel Green, a fashion enthusiast, was portrayed by actress Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends', which co-starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Talking about one role she wishes to play on screen, Shubhangi said: "If I could play any character, it would be Rachel Green from Friends. I love her wit, confidence, and vulnerability -- she's a well-rounded and iconic character that I think would be an amazing challenge to portray."

"Rachel's journey from a spoiled rich girl to a strong, independent woman is inspiring, and I think I could bring a unique perspective to the role. Plus, who wouldn't want to be a part of one of the most iconic TV shows of all time," she shared.

She also offered her insights on maintaining success in the TV industry.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress acknowledged that TV brings instant popularity, as actors become part of people's daily routines and homes, but it's not that simple.

"It's not just about doing one or two shows; it's a constant battle in the craft and the entertainment industry. Every day, we need to explore, reinvent ourselves, and experiment. If you keep doing the same thing in every show -- acting, speaking, and behaving the same way -- it becomes monotonous. So, experimenting and consistently delivering good performances are important," she says.

When asked if it is difficult to maintain success in the TV industry, Shubhangi agreed that it requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

"It's not just about acting; it's about being a brand, managing your public image, and staying connected with your audience. It can be overwhelming at times, but the joy of bringing joy to people's lives keeps me going,” shared Shubhangi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently seen in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', portraying the role of Angoori Tiwari.

The show airs on &TV.

