Why Suneel Darshan did not cast singers from his original 'Andaaz' team?

Mumbai, July 28 Director-producer Suneel Darshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Andaaz 2’, has revealed the reason behind not casting veteran singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik in the second instalment of the film.

Suneel attended the trailer launch of the film at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday. He introduced 2 new actors as he spoke with the media about his film.

Suneel has been known for his collaborations with the above playback singers, Nadeem–Shravan, and Sameer. But this time, he has cast new singers in the film.

Talking about the same, the director-producer told the media, “Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, Nadeem–Shravan, and Sameer, we have been a strong team for the past 20-30 years. However, this time around, I had to take the tough decision to not team up with these singers”.

“With due respect to all of them, they are great artists but I needed fresh voices for this film because the film is about young talent”, he added.

Earlier, he had called ‘Andaaz 2’ a rich blend of romance, drama, & emotional depth.

Talking about the film, he had earlier said, “I had scripted 'Andaaz 2' and also completed the songs-recording of the entire album with just the final stage of casting to execute(guess I have this tendency to seek artistes’ confirmations last) when my casting director brought male artistes to approve for the protagonist’s friend’s roles & amongst them was this person who I felt could be my best choice not for the friend but in the leading man’s role, his persona & look qualified for the lead character Aarav & I decided to go by my intuition and signed him up… the leading man Aarav Kumar was born at that moment & it took quite a while for the actuality to register in his mind”.

“It was time to get the prep going & Aayush started working towards chiseling & toning up his body as well as fine-tuning his dance alongside the script reading. In 'Andaaz 2', Aayush portrays Aarav, a passionate musician navigating love, ambition, and personal struggles. The film promises a rich blend of romance, drama, and emotional depth, elements that have long been the hallmark of Suneel Darshan’s films”, he added.

