'Wild Wild Punjab': 'I Am Over You' song out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Wild Wild Punjab' have released a new song titled 'I Am Over You'.

Sung by Amit Gupta, the song features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh and Jassie Gill. The lyrics of the song are written by Luv Ranjan.

In the song, music is based on the theme 'Breakup'. Varun, Sunny, Manjot and Jassie can be seen wearing funky dresses.

Recently, the makers of the film also unveiled a new Punjabi dance track titled 'Husn Irani'.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, it is a recreation of the iconic 'Dhol Jageero Da' by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC, and Master Saleem.

With choreography by Piyush-Shazia, 'Husn Irani' is a high-energy Punjabi wedding anthem, capturing the vibrant spirit of Punjab.

'Wild Wild Punjab' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The cast includes Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj.

