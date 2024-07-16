‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a fun ride with flaws

Mumbai: July 16 Every filmmaker's name carries an expectation, shaping our anticipation of the narrative.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali evokes visions of grandeur, Zoya Akhtar is synonymous with ensemble casts, and Luv Ranjan has become infamous for his misogynistic themes. And that is where ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ finds its footing mixed with some Punjabi stereotype humour, a road adventure, and over-the-top dialogues.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ revolves around Rajesh Khanna (Varun Sharma), who sets on a mission to avenge his heartbreak by crashing into his ex's wedding with his friends Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh), Maan Arora (Sunny Singh), and Gaurav Jain (Jassie Gill). What begins as a three-hour road trip extends into a two-day adventure filled with mishaps, providing ample fodder for slapstick comedy.

Marketed as a comedy, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ delivers exactly that without touching any of its sub-themes in depth. It fails to delve into the nuances of their friendship, Gaurav Jain's strained relationship with his father, his stance on dowry, or Honey Paaji's car obsession.

After lavish yet nuanced "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," a 'desi' road trip that explores relationship complexities while maintaining humour would have been refreshing. However, the film succumbs to formulaic comedy, relying on offensive wordplay and implausible scenarios.

The constant reference to Rajesh Khanna's ex-girlfriend Vaishali as 'Vaishya,' (prostitute) is problematic on multiple levels. The film mirrors the script of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' using a climactic breakup to demean the woman in question in anticipation of applause from the audience.

Despite ongoing conversations about misogyny and representation, some problems stubbornly persist or find their way to return! The film also reinforces the stereotype of the 'good girl' in traditional attire versus the 'cool girl' in a denim jacket with a vape.

The cast delivers commendable performances, with Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Sunny Singh seizing every comedic opportunity. Patralekha's portrayal of Radha is indeed charismatic.

I look forward to watching her more on screens. However, Ishita Raj fails to leave any impact.

Overall, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ offers light-hearted comedy with good performances, making it the right choice for a weekend laugh! You can watch 'Wild Wild Punjab' on Netflix.

(The writer is a film critic)

--IANS

soumya/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor