"Will always be my breakthrough film": Boman Irani celebrates 20 years of 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actors Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani-starrer comedy-drama film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' clocked 20 years on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, actor Boman Irani took to his Instagram account and shared a special video that featured a few glimpses of Boman's character in the film.

He captioned the video, "Munna bhai will always be my breakthrough film. If we are still speaking of it with so much love I can safely say it will be remembered for another 20. What's the reason? While the film is a comedy. That maybe. But the staying power is the fact that it is ALL HEART. It gave millions a reason to be nicer and kinder and a little more understanding of other people. Heart. Heart. Heart. As long as it beats with kindness. There is always hope. Love you all for the never ending love and support for all these years."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama film was released in the year 2003 and also starred late actor Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, and Gracy Singh in pivotal roles.

Hirani made his directorial debut in 2003 with the comedy-drama, 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The filmmaker presented to the audience the iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively. Rajkumar Hirani, through his film, introduced the audience to the iconic 'Jaadu ki Jhappi'.

The film received massive responses from the fans, followed by a hit sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.

Sanjay and Arshad have portrayed the iconic characters Munna Bhai and Circuit in the films 'Munna Bhai MBBS', and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' which became immensely popular among the fans.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for 'Munna Bhai 3'.

Meanwhile, Boman will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

