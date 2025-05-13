Will Apoorva Mukhija Attend Cannes 2025? Rebel Kid Reacts to Netizens’ Question

After India's Got Latent controversy Apoorva Mukhija got into a instant limelight. She is known for her bold and rebellious nature. Apoorva aka Rebel kid often attends many events was asked if she will be attending the prestigious Cannes film festival. While reacting to the netizens demand after entertainment agency Social Ketchup asked their followers in a fun Q&A session which creator they would like to see on the carpet at Cannes 2025, set to take place from Tuesday, 13 May 2025, to Saturday, 24 May 2025, in the glamorous South of France. The social media influencer said, "Gaali nahi khaani", hinting that she might face online hate if she made her debut at the prestigious event.

This response came after entertainment agency Social Ketchup asked their followers in a fun Q&A session which creator they would like to see on the carpet at Cannes 2025, set to take place from Tuesday, 13 May 2025, to Saturday, 24 May 2025, in the glamorous South of France. Content creator Apoorva Mukhija,, faced intense online hate and threats, including rape, death, and acid threats, after appearing as a panelist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. In April, she addressed the controversy, revealing her perspective.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: Behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either

Recently, Apoorva disclosed that her mother also received rape threats during the Latent controversy. In an interview on BraveTalk with Nikhil on Yuvaa, she explained that her parents' social media accounts were targeted, and her mother received abusive messages. Apoorva’s brother informed her that the stress caused her mother's blood pressure to spike. Despite this, her mother simply posted "I am very proud of my daughter" and then disabled comments, which deeply affected Apoorva. Apoorva Mukhija made her acting debut in Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.