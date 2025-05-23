Will be wrapping up Sardar 2 with Karthi in June, says Malavika Mohanan

Chennai, May 23 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the lead along with actor Karthi and actress Rajisha Vijayan, in director P S Mithran's eagerly-awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’ has now disclosed that she will be wrapping up the film in June this year.

Malavika, who decided to have a quick chat session with her fans on X on Friday, answered a number of questions posed by her fans.

When one of them asked her when she would be acting in a Tamil film again, she replied, "Just wrapping up #Sardar2 with Karthi sir in June & will be announcing my next in Tamil very soon."

To another question on one thing about herself that made her proud, the actress answered with a smiley, "About how thick skinned I’ve become over the years. I can let in the love and keep out the unwanted negativity from affecting me."

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that director Mithran had, in an earlier interview to IANS, said that only five to 10 per cent of the Sardar 2’s shooting remained to be completed.

Mithran had confirmed then that dubbing work too was progressing simultaneously on the film.

“Only another five to 10 per cent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he had informed.

Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi S J Suryah and Rajisha Vijayan, actors Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor