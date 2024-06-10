"Will compassionately lead us to stupendous growth": R Madhavan congratulates Narendra Modi on his third term as PM

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Amid a wave of congratulatory messages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for his third successive term has become a symbol of India's political landscape's evolution.

The event, graced by the presence of celebrities, ministers, and business magnates, was marked by heartfelt wishes from various quarters, including the entertainment industry.

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to express his sentiments, posting a picture of PM Modi alongside a touching message.

"Huge and Heartfelt Congratulations and Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi Ji -A Phenomenal and Exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country . We know you will compassionately lead us to an Era of Stupendous Growth, Progress, Prosperity and make us a Glorious Nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the Love and Kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the Extraordinary future that awaits this Great Nation," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7_2OcToo89/

Other celebrities echoed similar sentiments through their social media platforms. Actor Anupam Kher conveyed his wishes, emphasizing a pledge for empowerment and safety for the people of India.

Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, and Sonu Sood also extended their congratulations, highlighting Modi's leadership qualities and vision for India's future development.

PM Modi's landslide victory in the elections, securing 293 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, not only reaffirmed his popularity but also placed him alongside the founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of successive terms.

The oath ceremony, attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani, represented a convergence of politics, glamour, and business.

Recently elected member of parliament, Kangana Ranaut's elegant presence in a white and gold saree added a touch of grace to the star-studded affair.

