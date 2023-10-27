"Will definitely go there": Anupam Kher on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated on January 22 next year.

Several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

On Friday, while speaking about the grand Ram Temple, actor Anupam Kher told ANI, "The historic day is awaited when Ram Lalla Mandir will be inaugurated on 22nd January 2024. Hindus have fought for this constitutionally, for years...This is about the expression of our thoughts. I would like to proudly say that I was the first person from the film industry who offered prayers there...Whether they invite me or not, I will definitely go there..."

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janambhoomi Trust, said on Wednesday that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

"Today, along with members of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have invited him (PM Modi) to come on January 22 to install the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha. He has accepted our request. He will be present on January 22. The date for 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 is confirmed," Champat Rai said.

PM Modi also took to social media platform X, to share that he has been invited to the ceremony.

"Today is a day full of emotions. Recently, the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple," PM Modi wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

Calling it a day full of "emotions", PM Modi said that he feels "blessed" and that it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

"I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that, in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," his post read.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

