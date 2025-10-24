"Will fondly cherish our interactions...": PM Modi pays tribute to ad legend Piyush Pandey

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences on the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who died at the age of 70.

The Prime Minister, on Friday, took to his X account to remember Panday for his "creativity" and his lasting impact on Indian advertising.

PM Modi wrote, "Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Industrialist Gautam Adani also shared a heartfelt note remembering Pandey, calling him "far more than just an advertising legend."

Taking to his X account, the Adani wrote, "Piyush Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its "swadeshi" swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son."

According to one of the relatives, Pandey had been suffering from pneumonia for the past few weeks after he returned from a recent trip. His health continued to worsen, and he had not been responding to treatment.

Pandey,70, started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side.

With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising. He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film. In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

The funeral will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park at 10 a.m.

