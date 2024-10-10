"Will forever cherish every moment spent": Rajinikanth pays emotional tribute to Ratan Tata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Veteran actor Rajinikanth paid an emotional tribute to veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86.

Taking to X on Thursday, Rajinikanth shared a memorable picture of himself with Ratan Tata.

Along with the post, he wrote, "A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion .. The man who inspired thousands of industrialists.. The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations .. The man who was loved and respected by all .. My deepest salutations to him. I will forever cherish every moment spent with this great soul .. a true son of India is no more. .. Rest in peace #RatanTata."

A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion .. The man who inspired thousands of industrialist .. The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations .. The man who was loved and respected by all .. My deepest salutations to… pic.twitter.com/S3yG1G7QtK — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 10, 2024

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in south Mumbai for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor