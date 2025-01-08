Will Game Changer Hindi Collection Match Ram Charan's 2013 Zanjeer?

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film Game Changer is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025. As the first Pan-India film of the year, it carries high expectations for box-office success. However, the film appears to lack the appeal needed to make a strong impact in the Hindi-speaking regions, sparking speculation that its Hindi version may not have a spectacular opening day.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan. Shankar's previous project, Indian 2, did not perform well at the box office, raising concerns about his comeback. The announcement of Game Changer in February 2021 generated excitement initially, but delays in production and limited marketing efforts have dampened the buzz.

Post the success of RRR, Ram Charan had a significant opportunity to strengthen his foothold in the Hindi belt. However, with the lukewarm pre-release atmosphere surrounding Game Changer, it appears he may have missed the mark. One of the major drawbacks of Game Changer is the lack of aggressive promotion. Unlike other Pan-India films, the marketing campaign has been relatively subdued, leaving many potential viewers unaware or uninterested.

Expected Opening in Hindi

Ram Charan’s Bollywood debut was in 2013 with Zanjeer, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic of the same name. Despite featuring Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt, the film received negative reviews and opened with a collection of ₹3.50 crore, eventually becoming a box-office disaster.

Comparatively, Game Changer is predicted to struggle to match even Zanjeer’s opening-day figures in its Hindi-dubbed version. Current trends suggest the Hindi version of Game Changer might collect only ₹2-3 crore on its opening day. However, the actual figures will be clear only after the film's release.