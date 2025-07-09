Will Jolly LLB 3 Release on Gandhi Jayanti for a Mega Box Office Clash with Kantara Chapter 1?

Eight years after Jolly LLB 2 was released, the creators are prepared to create Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the franchise. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are the main actors in the upcoming movie. The creators of Jolly LLB 3 are reportedly planning to release the film on Gandhi Jayanti this year. The release date of Jolly LLB 3 is probably going to be moved to October 2, 2025, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter India. The publication stated that the creators are preparing for its grand release on Gandhi Jayanti, citing a source. According to the report, the makers of Jolly LLB 3, which is directed by Subhash Kapoor, are certain that they created an "entertaining family film, which is apt for a holiday release."

If the release date of Jolly LLB 3 is moved to October 2, it could clash with Kantara Chapter 1 of Rishab Shetty. Given Kantara's large fan base and multilingual release, this is looking to be an intriguing box office battle!

The current release date for Jolly LLB 3, a black comedic legal drama, is September 19, 2025. The fresh information regarding their release date has not yet been announced by the creators. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film will have a four-day extended opening weekend at the box office if it opens on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh enjoys another day of 'Border 2' shoot with Varun Dhawan & Ahaan Shetty

As lawyers, Kumar and Warsi (who acted in the previous installments) will face off in the movie, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. Jolly LLB 3, which is produced by Star Studios, also stars Annu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao in important parts. Jolly LLB's first installment came out in 2013, and its sequel came out in 2017.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will also work together in Welcome to the Jungle.