"Will leave you with biggest smile": Kiara Advani is all praise for Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari', calls him "pure magic"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has turned up as the biggest cheerleader for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release, 'Param Sundari.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara gave a shoutout to the film and the entire team.

Describing 'Param Sundari' as a "feel-good rom-com," she shared that it will leave audiences "with the biggest smile".

Hailing her husband's performance, she added, "@sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen - you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable."

Sidharth reacted to the message with love as he reshared the same on his Instagram story.

Kiara also praised Janhvi Kapoor in the film and wrote, "Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning."

"@santha_dop dop you have nailed it, every frame was breathtaking a visual treat. @tusharjalota, congratulations on bringing it all together. Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film!" the actress further wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' opened in theatres on Friday, receiving a decent reaction on its first day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned a total of Rs 7.02 crore on Friday, with expectations of growth over the weekend.

"Param Sundari has opened to a better-than-expected response - without any discounted ticket schemes or BOGO offer. In fact, its opening day numbers are higher than #Maddock's #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya [Rs 7.02 cr], a similar genre film," he wrote.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Param Sundari' marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi as co-stars, focused on a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl. What follows next is a riot of fun and chaos as the two fall in love with each other.

Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

