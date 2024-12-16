"Will miss you always": Flute wizard Pt. Ronu Majumdar pays tribute to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The music industry is in mourning today after the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on December 15, Sunday.

The flute wizard Pt. Ronu Majumdar who has worked with Zakir Hussain for many albums and shared the stage for various concerts paid tribute to the tabla maestro.

The cause of death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

In a video sent by the PR team of Pt. Ronu Majumdar, the flute Wizard offered his condolences to the family of Zakir Hussain.

"Today is a very sad day for the music world, that Zakir Hussain is no more with us. Our Zakir bhai, the one whom everyone considered their own, how great that artist was, is beyond imagination. He used to make everyone sit near him. I have a lot of memories associated with the whole family. My condolences to all of them. I will miss you always," he said in a self-made video.

Ronu Majumdar is among the popular musicians with flute. Apart from his concerts all over India in different music festivals, he also participated in the Festival of India in Moscow and Asiad '82 in New Delhi.

He is also known for several collaborations with other leading instrumentalists.

Along with the music industry and his colleagues, Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise is been mourned by many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing marks the end of an era for world music. His extraordinary career spanned almost six decades, during which he elevated the tabla from a supporting instrument in Indian classical music to a central figure in performances worldwide.

Known for his virtuosity and emotive expression, Hussain was not just a performer, but a cultural ambassador who bridged the gap between traditional Indian rhythms and global musical genres.

Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognized by numerous prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, as well as four Grammy Awards.

