"Will miss you, your mellifluous voice": Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 : Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has paid heartfelt tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "My dear brother Zubeen - Rest in Rhythm! We will miss you, your mellifluous voice and you indomitable spirit. Music teaches us to fight, to heal and to have faith. Your songs are your legacy and shall remain immortal forever."

Zubeen, who was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival, passed away after a scuba diving accident.

In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alos offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg.

Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Zubeen was 52.

