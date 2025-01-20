Will Mohanlal’s 360th film ‘Thudarum’ release on Jan 30?

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 The social media is abuzz with excitement as fans eagerly await the release of superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, Thudarum. The film marks his 56th collaboration with his iconic co-star Shobana, adding to the novelty and excitement surrounding the project.

However, alongside the excitement, apprehension is also mounting as fans question director Tharun Moorthy about the lack of updates. “We are all waiting for a teaser or pre-release events, but nothing has been shared so far. We hope the film releases as planned,” commented a fan on Moorthy’s social media page.

The film has generated a lot of interest since its announcement and the commencement of shooting, with Shobana herself expressing her joy at teaming up with Mohanlal for their 56th project together. Thudarum is also the 14th film produced by Renjith under his Rajaputra Films banner.

Mohanlal plays a taxi driver in the movie, a role reminiscent of his earlier performances that catapulted him to superstar status. The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy, with a story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji. Popular actor-comedian Maniyan Pillai Raju also plays a significant role in the film.

Reports suggest that the producers are working towards securing an OTT release deal, a move complicated by changing industry dynamics. A source close to the production, speaking to IANS on condition of anonymity, noted the financial strain producers face due to the evolving relationship between theatrical releases and OTT platforms.

“In the past, OTT agreements provided producers with a significant upfront payment, easing the financial burden of theatrical releases. However, OTT platforms are now waiting to see how films perform in theaters before committing, which has disrupted the traditional funding model,” the source explained to IANS.

The slowdown in OTT deals has left producers dependent on high-interest loans from private lenders, further complicating release plans. With only ten days left, uncertainty looms over whether Thudarum will hit theaters as scheduled.

Fans and industry insiders alike are keeping a close watch, hoping for clarity in the days to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor