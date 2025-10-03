"Will never commit a crime again": Sean 'Diddy' Combs writes mercy letter to Judge ahead of his sentencing

Washington DC [US], October 3 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a letter to the judge asking for mercy less than 24 hours following his conviction earlier this year on federal prostitution-related charges, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the mogul wrote a four-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for leniency in his sentencing.

"First and foremost, I want to apologise and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs," wrote Sean 'Diddy' Combs as quoted by Variety.

In the letter, Combs states that he understands that saying "I'm sorry" will "never be good enough" as the words "cannot erase the pain from the past."

He reflected on his time spent in prison over the past 13 months, stating that "the scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind," quoted Variety.

He explained that he has come to terms with his past behaviour and takes responsibility for it, saying that a "new version" of himself was born after spending months in prison.

"I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically and spiritually. Over the past year, there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill youI choose to live," read the letter as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Combs asks for mercy from the judge and says he wants to be a good father to his seven children and resume being the primary caretaker for his ill mother.

"Today, I humbly ask you for another chanceanother chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life," stated Combs as quoted by the outlet.

"I am writing this not to gain any sympathy or pity, this experience is simply the truth of my existence and has changed my life forever and I will never commit a crime again," added Combs in his letter as quoted by Variety.

Earlier this week, prosecutors in the case asked that Combs be sentenced to at least 11 years in prison on his two counts of transportation for prostitution.

On Thursday, Combs counsel reinforced their request for Combs to be given 14 months, which would free him by the end of the year, inclusive of time already served.

On Tuesday, Judge Subramanian denied Combs' request for a new trial or acquittal.

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced today, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor