"Will never make 'Kaanta Laga' sequel, retiring song forever," say Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru over Shefali Jariwala's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : 'Kaanta Laga' makers, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on June 27.

In their post on Instagram, the duo said that they will never make a 'Kaanta Laga' sequel, retiring the song in the beloved memory of Shefali.

"Yesterday Was The Prayer Meeting. Saying The Final Goodbyes... With Our First Photo Session Together.. 'Kaanta Laga' - CD Inlay Card. You Always Said You Wanted To Be The One And Only 'Kaanta Laga' Girl. So We Never Made A Sequel And We Never Will. We're Retiring 'Kaanta Laga' Forever. It Was Always Yours. It Will Always Be Yours... Shefali...RIP...," they wrote.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the makers shared how he discovered Shefali, recalling a moment from years ago when he and Radhika were driving on Linking Road in Bandra.

"We started our journey together. Radhika and I were driving on Linking Road in Bandra, and we were passing through a forest. We saw this young girl hugging her mother while crossing on a scooter. As we were driving by, Radhika thought she was very special. So we stopped and asked her if she would come to our office. And the journey started from there," Sapru said.

"We always wanted someone who looked like a doll. We gave her a ride that day and asked her to come to our office for an audition. When she came to the office, she had no experience in acting or anything. Then we told her about the character we had in mind. Radhika and I really fell in love with her. She was like a walking, talking doll for us, you know. Every day, after finishing college, she used to just do rehearsals in one room," he added.

Shefali was 42 when she breathed her last on June 27. Last Friday, she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival.

The Mumbai Police sent her body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

Shefali also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

