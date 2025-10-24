"Will remember his hearty laugh...": Anand Mahindra mourns ad legend Piyush Pandey's demise, pens sweet note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra paid a heartwarming tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday.

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra mentioned how Piyush Pandey always captivated him with his "hearty laugh" and "irrepressible zest for life".

"Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry... But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten," he wrote.

"'In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.' Camus Piyush always carried that summer within him Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us. Om Shanti," Anand Mahindra added.

Offering her prayers for the departed soul, fashion designer Masaba called Piyush Pandey the "greatest."

"He called me one day out of the blue...and gave an idea for a brand name that I will never forget. Or reveal. Rest in peace. The greatest."

Noted Indian sportscaster Harsha Bhogle also paid a tribute to Piyush Pandey.

"Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya. He flew high in the advertising world par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue. He could take on layered communication needs aur usko itni aasaani se suljhaya ke hum sab waah kehte reh gaye. If you want to leave a mark in your profession, to Piyush Pandey bano. Advertising ka gold mohur. Goodbye my friend. Alvida," he wrote on X.

According to one of the relatives, Pandey had been suffering from pneumonia for the past few weeks. His health continued to worsen, and unfortunately, he passed away on Friday. He was 70.

Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

